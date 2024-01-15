Google AI predicts three prices by the end of 2024

important point: Google’s artificial intelligence called Gemini set up three different scenarios for Shiba Inu.

The most optimistic outlook provided by AI puts SHIB with extraordinary gains of over 400%

Coincidentally, Memecoin has fallen by more than 18% in the past week, making it the biggest losing cryptocurrency in the top 50.

Google’s artificial intelligence, Gemini, predicted three diverse scenarios for the end of 2024 Shiba Inu,

He more optimistic context Suggests that SHIB will see a significant rise, taking it to new all-time highs. The established value is 0.0002 USD, which will indicate 410% profit About.

A more liberal perspective This assumes that Memecoin will trade at 0.0001 USD, which would mean Potential increase of 155%, It also depends on whether the overall market sentiment is bullish or not.

And the third launch, most bearish, revealed that SHIB could rise to $0.00005. This will show that practically the current price Duplicate,

Shiba Inu price evolution

Since the beginning of the year, SHIB records A significant increase of over 170%, This is due to the momentum of Bitcoin and Memecoin, which are highly supported by investors in this context.

However, in the last week it accumulates decline of more than 18%Thus it is the cryptocurrency with the biggest loss in the top 50, which is why it is currently trading at 0.000027 USD, according to CoinMarketCap.

With a market capitalization of over $16.4 billion, Shiba Inu Ranked 11th in terms of capitalization, still a long way off dogecoinWhose price is 22,368 million dollars.

In any case, the fundamentals of SHIB are highly appreciated by investors, such as its network functionality and the token burn rate that is constantly increasing.