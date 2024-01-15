Powerball: Employees of a restaurant in Florida win the lottery and do an exemplary job with the money

As a work-related activity, a group of restaurant employees in Florida, United States, collectively contributed money to play the Powerball lottery. In one of their recent partnerships, they won a $50,000 prize, which, as a sign of their friendship, they decided to split so that each person only took home $5,400 after taxes.

The person in charge of purchasing the tickets, which divided the fortune into seven equal parts, was Georgette Angelos, owner of Chuck’s Seafood Restaurant, who followed her intuition to take advantage of a stopover on her daily commute to work at a Chevron service station. Kia is located at 8490 Commerce Center Drive in S. Lucie West. “I knew that spot was going to be a winner,” he said.

Meanwhile, the business’s manager, Frank Webb, was the first to check the results of the drawing held late last September: “The first ticket I scanned said, ‘You won $50,000,’ and I said, ‘ Absolutely not.” ‘…I started sending text messages to everyone saying we won,’ he told local media TCPalm.com. When the rest of the group of friends heard the good news, most ’s first reaction was disbelief. “I thought he was joking,” said Robin Torres, another restaurant co-worker. “It was unreal,” he said.

advertising

Once they were convinced of their luck, they agreed to divide the prize equally so that each person could freely use the money as they wished. However, he decided to make a typical expense: He rented a beautiful white limousine to drive to West Palm Beach to claim his prize at the lottery offices.

When the Florida Lottery announced the Powerball winners, it was also revealed that a group of friends playing collectively in the drawing held on September 27 were just one number away from winning the jackpot, which amounted to $850 million.

The winning Powerball numbers that day were 1, 7, 46, 47, 63 and a PB of 7 with Power Play 3X. The group of friends at a Fort Pierce restaurant had a quick pick ticket with four out of five numbers. However, the restaurant owner highlighted the value of the shared experience between friends, beyond the money: “It was my staff who bought the winning ticket, which I love because it’s a great union that they create together.”

Once the drawing results are published, winners have between 180 and 365 days to claim their prize, depending on where they purchased the Powerball ticket. This can be in one payment or in 30 payments, the latter divided into an immediate payment and another 29 annual payments. The first option is usually the favorite of lottery winners.

advertising

Sharing lottery prizes is a common practice among players, but it can also create controversy when large sums of money are involved. While some divided the winnings easily, such as the employees of Chuck’s Seafood Restaurant, others faced bitter disputes and even litigation over the prize money.