Fundación Armonía serves 100 elderly people every day

On average, about 100 grandparents are cared for every day through free medical and social support at the Armonia Foundation.

According to the health care program, consultations with geriatric specialists take place on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 1:00 – 4:00 pm; General Medicine (Monday to Friday).

Other specialties such as traumatology and physiotherapy, as well as naturopathy, (every morning from 8:00 to 12:00 noon); Among others, which are achieved over the days.

Magualida López, manager of the Social Assistance Department, highlights that only general medical consultations are attended on a first-come, first-served basis.

The rest of the specialties are assigned by requested appointments at the institute located in the Churam Meru community in Puerto Ordaz.

In addition to counseling, grandparents also enjoy participating in various recreational activities divided throughout the week.

Yoga Tuesday; Meditation Wednesday; with dance therapy classes on Thursdays and breathing exercises on Fridays, in addition to Voices of Wisdom groups on Wednesdays and Fridays from 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

In these recreational activities, the manager of the social assistance department estimates that about 120 people are grouped together.

Although not everyone participates in the sessions due to limitations in mobility, flexibility or performing certain tasks, a prior assessment by the doctor is necessary.

Technology also has a place in the foundation along with digital rooms for the purpose of educating the elderly.

There they can learn how to navigate the Internet, access banking entity pages and learn to communicate through social networks with their relatives living in other countries from their phone or computer.

As part of the Active Harmony for Communities programme, this opens up a range of possibilities for providing support to more elderly people in vulnerable circumstances.

López says that there are 500 committees already formed in the municipality of Caroni, but they are working on expanding the project in 2024, since from this point they will know the reality and needs of the areas served .

Every Tuesday and Thursday they visit different communities with medicines, entertainment and cognitive games that help keep grandparents active.

in interview with FirstLopez highlights that the most commonly seen pathologies in the elderly are hypertension and diabetes.

Armonia Comprehensive Health Center has projects that will be inaugurated soon, such as a diabetic foot room with six offices, a treatment and hospitalization area for severe cases.

80% of the work has already been completed, but the inauguration date is yet to be revealed due to the need to finalize details.

Senior Citizens Day is celebrated on May 29 and they are already preparing to bring a different morning for the set of grandparents.

