Match summary Feyenoord vs Waalwijk (1-0). Target

FeyenoordAgain, had to suffer too much to win an Eredivisie match, now against Waalwijk, santiago jimenez And Legion showed some ideas against a visitor who, despite playing with 10 for most of the match, held on until the final stages and allowed only one goal.

Feyenoord vs Waalwijk Match Summary

Legion’s play continued to get worse, as they had a clear play early in the match that could have resulted in a goal. MintehOn the right, danced around a defender and subsequently gave way Ivanusekwho found alone santiago jiminJade, The Mexican took a shot that led to the goal, but could not cross the line due to interference from Van den Buij.

from there, Feyenoord He dominated but little by little lost inventiveness, In fact, Arne Slot’s side showed no improvement despite the referee sending off goalkeeper Wesen, leaving Waalwijk with 10 players in the 35th minute.

The people of Rotterdam did it 32 shots And out of the 14 people who went to the door, only one could succeed increase till Mark:one of Wifar, Legion managed to break the score thanks to poorly defended corner kicks by the visiting team, which with 10 they knew how to defend efficiently.

All this was possible thanks to a well-taken corner Sauerwho found Wifar to put 1-0, The goal fell on 85 and De Kuip blasted over, as many assumed the match would end in a 0–0 draw.

How are Santiago Jimenez and Feyenoord doing in the Eredivisie?

with this victory Feyenoord Santiago Jimenez reached 52 points and continues 10 behind the leader, PSVA table recording 20 games won, 2 drawn and 0 lost.