Powerful images of the march for democracy against López Obrador in Mexico LaPatilla.com

Mexico City’s historic Zócalo was filled with protesters who chanted “Narco President” in a massive march protesting the policies of Mexican President, Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO).

Demonstrations called by civil unions are taking place in more than 80 cities of the country, including Guadalajara, where thousands of people joined the campaign.

Images of mass demonstrations in the Mexican capital’s Zócalo highlight the polarization and dissatisfaction of a portion of the population with the current government, despite the fact that AMLO reportedly maintains approval ratings close to 60%.

The situation in the Zocalo is like this now, with still 15 minutes left in the keynote speech. In Mexico’s massive march for democracy, López Obrador thought citizens would sit idly by. This is historical.#MarchForDemocracy pic.twitter.com/qGmSqJDNGJ – Agustin Antonetti (@agusantonetti) 18 February 2024

Powerful images of the march for democracy against President López Obrador. Mexico City’s historic Zocalo is filled with “Narco President” slogans against AMLO pic.twitter.com/jsdZqZ3qVN – cocando.com (@cocando) 18 February 2024

“From the Zócalo, echoing screams?: ‘The President is a criminal!’ In the ‘March for Democracy’ citizens raised their voices ???? #MarchForDemocracy #VozDelPueblo, pic.twitter.com/SbNOu9Uq3w – LuisCardenasMx (@LuisCardenasMx) 18 February 2024

