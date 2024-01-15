Powerful images of the march for democracy against López Obrador in Mexico LaPatilla.com

Photo courtesy of Diario 21.

Mexico City’s historic Zócalo was filled with protesters who chanted “Narco President” in a massive march protesting the policies of Mexican President, Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO).

Demonstrations called by civil unions are taking place in more than 80 cities of the country, including Guadalajara, where thousands of people joined the campaign.

Images of mass demonstrations in the Mexican capital’s Zócalo highlight the polarization and dissatisfaction of a portion of the population with the current government, despite the fact that AMLO reportedly maintains approval ratings close to 60%.

