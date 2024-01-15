Daily: Yann Barthes causes discomfort in the faces of Léa Seydoux, Timothée Chalamet and Austin Butler

Yann Barthes caused discomfort on the set of Quotidien this February 13. The host asked three big stars to do live acting.

Many celebrities were invited to the set of dailyBut TMC, on this 14th February. I like such big names in cinema Léa Seydoux, timothy chalamet, Austin Butler Or denis villeneuve Was present at the show to talk about the long-awaited film split the dune, As its name suggests, it is a continuation of the saga. dune, This second opus will run for approximately 3 hours and is expected to hit theaters 28 February 2024, A date that fans of drama and science fiction are eagerly waiting for.

But dailygreat team of split the dune So they came out happily to please the fans. yann barthes, After some discussions over the shooting and uncertainties of the film, the show’s presenter turned to Léa Seydoux. The 49 year old presenter returned AbbreviationAbout the French actress’ role in the film. ,Leia I think the brief for playing Lady Margot was: ” be immeasurable ,“, Yann Barthes said laughing.

Daily: All actors face the challenge of Yann Barthes

The narrator himself was surprised by the vagueness of this brief description and asked star38 years old: “is this the same one This is a brief enough description ,“. Nodding, but above all trying to show this “fathomable” side, Léa Seydoux nevertheless begins to laugh loudly. Showing a poster with the actress in close-up, Yann Barthes asked her : “Is it immeasurable?,

To which the actress simply replied: “it is hard to playyou shouldn’t believe“With a strong emphasis on this moment ofimprovisationOfactingYann Barthes then asked Timothée Chalamet to play the game. After understanding the meaning of the word, the 28-year-old actor deferred request, Same goes for Austin Butler who definitely didn’t want to perform live. Fainting.