Dani Alves: They activate protocols to avoid possible suicide

Daniel AlvesWho has been in jail for more than a year after being charged sexually harassing a woman In Barcelona, ​​Spain, I will have plenty of time SeriousThat is why the authorities of the prison where they are located must have activated special protocol To stop him from attacking your life.

Did Dani Alves try to commit suicide?

through the program team Of telesynco was announced statement of the South American’s cellmate, who explained the situation and mood Which teams do former players prefer? FC Barcelona, ​​PSG, Juventus and Pumas de la UNAM.

According to the prisoner, Daniel Alves40 years old, expired very impressed Back Holocaust This incident took place against him from 5 to 7 February, in which he gave his statement like the alleged victim and several witnesses.

,Extreme measures have been taken. He went into a recession as a result of the lawsuit. As sad, depressed, Teachers and officials are seen supporting him. By Fear that he will cut himself or try to do something crazy Or stories like that. “He was with that protocol the day after the test.”

How is the anti-suicide protocol in the jail where Dani Alves is?

Risk Assessment: It works to know the status of the prisoner.

It works to know the status of the prisoner. Safety measures: Constant monitoring, access control to dangerous objects and restrictions on mobility.

Constant monitoring, access control to dangerous objects and restrictions on mobility. Support Programme: Individual and group therapy, self-help groups and leisure activities.

Hopefully in the coming weeks dani alves sentence Regarding the charge against him, for which the prosecutor’s office requests a sentence nine years, While the complainant requests 12 years in jail For South American.