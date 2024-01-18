Premier League Michael Owen’s son quit football due to a terrible illness

Former English footballer, Michael OwenHad a wonderful career in liverpool, His talent and scoring ability helped them win Golden Ball In 2001, he became the second youngest footballer to receive the award.

Michael Owen’s son quits football due to terrible illness

He wonder child Has three sons: Gemma, Emily and JamesThe latter boasted great skills on the court and promised to become a great player Premier League However, like his father, a terrible illness dashed his dreams.

Michael Owen sources say

At the age of eight, james owen was diagnosed with stargardA rare genetic condition that occurs when fatty material accumulates in the macula, the small part of the retina necessary for clear, central vision, for which there is currently no cure.

Over time James’s eyesight deteriorated and today he is “medically” blind: “People expected me to play football and I enjoyed it a lot,” James Owen said. Mail Sport.

“But it was getting to the point where it was very difficult to know where the ball was. “I really lost the fun because I wanted to be the best,” James, 17, said.





read this also

Daniela Machoro





Owen finds it difficult to talk about his son’s illness

He is also a former striker of Real Madrid and Manchester United When they ask him why his son doesn’t play football he tries not to talk about it.

“This is probably the worst question, even though I never show or tell it to anyone. “Do you have to make an excuse or say you’re not interested and people look at you and say ‘he’s not interested in football’?” Owen revealed Mail Sport.

espanyol-real madrid

“When someone comes up to you in the pub and asks ‘Does your son play?’ You just want to change the subject. This has probably been the hardest thing to do in the last few years. james “I probably wasn’t enjoying the football as much as I should have because it wasn’t as good as it should have been,” he said.