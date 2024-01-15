Put the weight back! Price of the dollar in Mexican banks today, January 15

He mexican peso And after three consecutive days of gains, the stock market fell Dollar price today 15 January 2024 closes in 16.87 units for each green bill, Find out here what the exchange rates are at banks in Mexico.

Trading volumes in the session were weak due to the absence of most US participants due to the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday.

mexican coin was quoted in 16.8792 per dollar Almost at the end of business, with depreciation 0.11% compared with Friday’s Reuters reference price., It had gained 0.59% in the last three days.

The benchmark S&P/BMV IPC stock index fell 0.19% to 55,501.11 points, with the market also focused on fourth-quarter corporate results season.











Dollar price in Mexican banks today, January 15, 2024

value of Dollars in Mexican Banks Today January 15, 2024* Closes on:

BBVA Mexico – 16.02 pesos for buying and 17.16 pesos for selling

– 16.02 pesos for buying and 17.16 pesos for selling citybanamex – 16.31 pesos for buying and 17.32 pesos for selling

– 16.31 pesos for buying and 17.32 pesos for selling Azteca Bank – 16.20 pesos for buying and 17.80 pesos for selling

– 16.20 pesos for buying and 17.80 pesos for selling banorte – 15.70 pesos for buying and 17.15 pesos for selling

– 15.70 pesos for buying and 17.15 pesos for selling Confirm Banking – 16.00 pesos for buying and 17.40 pesos for selling

– 16.00 pesos for buying and 17.40 pesos for selling scotiabank – 15.20 pesos for buying and 18.20 pesos for selling

*Exchange rate at 4:30 pm.

