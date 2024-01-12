Quaker Oats products recalled due to possible salmonella risk

New York (CNN) — Quaker Oats last month expanded its product review to its granola bars, snacks and some varieties of its popular Cap’n Crunch cereal products sold in the United States due to possible Salmonella contamination.

The packaged food maker said Thursday it is recalling additional products, including more cereal bars and snacks.

Affected products, now listed by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), also include Quaker Chewy Granola Bars (Fruity Fun) Amazing Apple, Quaker Chewy Granola Bars (Fruity Fun) Amazing Apple and Splendid Strawberry Variety Pack, Quaker Chewy Granola Bars Yogurt. Strawberry Flavor, Cap’n Crunch Treats Crunch Berry Cereal Bar, Quaker Chewy Granola Breakfast Cereal Strawberry, Cap’n Crunch Cinnamon Crunch Cereal and Cap’n Crunch Oops! All berries instant porridge.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Salmonella is a type of bacteria that can be found in processed foods such as animal products, fruits and vegetables, flour, and prepared foods. The CDC estimates that this bacteria causes more than 1 million cases of foodborne illness each year.

According to the FDA, most healthy people exposed to Salmonella have a variety of symptoms, including fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and stomach pain.

However, the CDC warns that children under five, adults over the age of 65, and people with compromised or weakened immune systems are at higher risk for serious or even fatal infections.

Quaker Oats noted that the products under review were sold nationwide and in Puerto Rico, Guam and Saipan.

The company said consumers should check to see if they have any of the recalled products and, if so, throw them away. Consumers can also contact Quaker Consumer Relations at www.QuakerRecallUSA.com

With reporting from CNN’s Eva Rothenberg.