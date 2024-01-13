They identify a Cuban found dead in the Guayama River in Pinar del Río

A body found in the last few hours in the Guayama River in Pinar del Rio matches that of a Cuban youth who was reported missing more than a week ago.

is about Eliezer Ledesma MirallesThe 37-year-old, who disappeared on January 4 after visiting his father, who was admitted to the provincial hospital, reported CyberCuba A person close to the victim who preferred to remain anonymous.

The source says the young man was “suffering from mental problems” and “his father was hospitalized.”

“From January 4, when he set out to meet her, until yesterday when he found her, nothing more was heard about him,” he said.

According to the statement, experts determined that cause of death was suicide,

“He threw himself in the river, he was missing for eight days, that’s why he was in such a bad state of decomposition,” he explained.

Ledesma Mireles was a maintenance worker at the Modesto Gómez Rubio hospital in the municipality of San Juan y Martínez, just 20 kilometers from the provincial capital.

The post that circulated on Facebook

Many friends and neighbors had asked for information about him on social networks, where they published an image to try to find him.

At first, several witnesses at the time the body was pulled from the tributary river said that it was a man, much decomposed and with his head apparently missing.

A video shared on the internet – recorded remotely – shows the moment in which authorities moved in to remove the body from the spot where it lay as residents of the area were shocked at the tragic discovery.