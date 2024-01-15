Quick Homemade Mayonnaise: Prepare this sauce using hard-boiled eggs

mayonnaise is one of them Sauce It can never be missing at home, it is very versatile and works for everything from salads to our dressings Sandwich and others Breakfast, But what will happen when it’s over? Well, you don’t have to worry, do this home make It’s quite simple and we will teach you a method Easy And accelerate its achievement. Furthermore, this method results in a completely Safe to eat, because it uses hard boiled egg,

One of the main concerns when it comes to Homemade Mayonnaise is used raw eggsBecause if these are not managed properly, the risk may increase. pollution In our food. However, by using boiled eggs, we eliminate that variable and get a very creamy mayonnaise Incredible taste and safe to eat.

related news

To get the right consistency, we have to use a little Milk, which will help us to stabilize and fluidize the mixture, with the addition of vegetable oil. We have to add this element little by little and as Thread other while Material being processed, in this way we will emulsify the elements of mayonnaise and we will get a very textured creamy,