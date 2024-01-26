Rangers, David Robertson agree to one season

According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, the Rangers are ramping up their pursuit of another World Series title and have now agreed to a one-year deal with veteran right-hander David Robertson**.
The club has not confirmed the deal, which will be finalized after physical tests and will be worth between US$11–12 million.
Robertson, for the second consecutive season, was one of the most sought-after relievers in the 2023 trade market, but after moving from the Mets to the Marlins on July 28 – his fifth club since August 2021 – his performance remained disappointing. Display. In 10 appearances in the month of August, he posted a 9.00 ERA and was relegated to the closer’s role during Miami’s final stretch of the postseason.
However, he bounced back in his new role, giving up only two runs in his final 11 regular season starts and finishing the season with a 3.03 earned run average and 78 strikeouts in 65.1 innings.
Robertson, who will begin his 15th season in the majors, has 793 saves in the regular season and 42 in the postseason in his career, which ranks him second and third, respectively, among active pitchers. In May 2023, he became the 14th pitcher in AL/NL history to record 1,000 strikeouts as a reliever, and his 11.8 K/9 is the sixth-highest among pitchers with at least 500 innings in the modern era. Launched.
Although 2024 will be his age-39 season, Robertson underwent Tommy John surgery in August 2019, which, in addition to creating a break between the two seasons, has revived his career. Since returning to the Rays in August 2021, he has posted a 2.87 ERA with 175 walks in 141 innings (11.2 K/9).
