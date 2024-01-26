Rangers, David Robertson agree to one season

Robertson, who will begin his 15th season in the majors, has 793 saves in the regular season and 42 in the postseason in his career, which ranks him second and third, respectively, among active pitchers. In May 2023, he became the 14th pitcher in AL/NL history to record 1,000 strikeouts as a reliever, and his 11.8 K/9 is the sixth-highest among pitchers with at least 500 innings in the modern era. Launched.