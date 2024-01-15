Rayados will prevent Henry Martin from renewing his contract with America

He America One of his priorities for this semester is to renew his forward contract. Henry MartinJoe has become a true reference for the Copa club in recent years due to his quality, dedication and scoring quota, which also led him to be called up to the Mexican National Team and become individual scoring champion. Liga MX,

Despite all the above, talks between the two sides seem to be at a standstill. According to information from Julio Ibanez TUDNThe Eagles They offer three more years to their star, who in turn requests more money from the Azulcremas board.

This is where the interest of other teams arises to acquire the services of an attacker who is already in the top 10 of historical scorers of the capital team, with approx. 100 goals In his account.

According david fetelson, Rayados de Monterrey He is the new person involved in this issue, as he wants to take advantage of these discrepancies to soon sign the TRAU member for the next summer transfer market. The controversial communicator said in his publication on X (formerly Twitter) that America Every effort must be made to keep the 31-year-old Yucatecan player on the roster.

“Rayados joins in renewing Henry Martin’s contract… America can’t let him go… He has earned all the money he asked for…”.

How long is Henry Martin’s contract with America?

privity of contract Henry Martin The winged organization only has time until June 30 this year, so only one tournament is left America, It is expected that both sides will sit down for talks again in the coming weeks Monterey The wait remains.

step of Henry Martin It’s been fantastic with Azulcremas. The striker arrived with Águilas for the 2018 Clausura and has since played for the club, winning two championship titles. Liga MXA Copa MX and a Champion of Champions.