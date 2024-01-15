Discover the new era of Netflix: games, live TV and more to keep you entertained

Eunice Kim told Infobae that Netflix focuses on making content easily discoverable globally.

Netflix is ​​facing the future of entertainment with innovations in games and live programming, seeking to expand its offering and adapt to the changing demands of global consumers.

During a recent global press roundtable, Eunice KimProduct Director and patrick flemingThe senior director of product innovation shared details about Netflix’s developments and strategies to stay ahead in the competitive streaming market.

This Women’s Month it’s important to know that Eunice Kim was named Chief Product Officer in October 2023. She previously led the company’s global consumer product innovation team and joined Netflix in early 2021 after spending 10 years in product leadership positions at Google Play. And YouTube. Before Google, he worked at several technology companies, as well as PepsiCo and Adobe Systems. Eunice is a graduate of Columbia University and holds an MBA from the Booth School of Business at the University of Chicago.

The Abyss of Kiruma”: The company works on constant innovation to improve the interface and architecture of its services (Credit: Netflix)

This platform, known for revolutionizing the way we consume series and movies, does not rest on its own achievements, not to mention something or someone being active in several countries. is a common phrase. in the words of FlemingNetflix “has grown from offering only on-demand series and movies to including games and live programming.”

This multi-pronged approach aims to not only diversify Netflix’s entertainment offering but also provide a more personalized and accessible experience to its users around the world.

kim He stressed the importance of continued innovation within the company to achieve a seamless, enjoyable experience “that makes all of our content globally distributed and discoverable.”

All three games require a lot of storage space on your cell phone and tablet. (Rock Star)

Additionally, he revealed three big focuses for the future: maintaining the product for the next decade, making sure Netflix is ​​incredibly personalized to each member, and making sure discovery experiences are exciting and relevant to Netflix content. Enrich the promise of.

To address these challenges, Netflix is ​​testing new formats such as cloud gaming and live programming.

stage entry into the field of Video game Crossing the limit of 90 games available on mobile devices has been notable Grand Theft Auto Trilogy As one of their most notable releases.

Kim sees games as a natural extension of the immersive entertainment that Netflix provides, allowing us to explore new ways to interact with the stories and characters fans love.

Expansion into live content represents a new technical and discovery challenge for Netflix. Reuters/Francis Mascarenhas

live programmingOn the other hand, it presents another set of challenges and opportunities. According to Fleming, the inclusion of live events requires changing fundamental aspects of content discovery and consumption on Netflix to optimize the user experience.

Its goal is to make it easier for users to find and connect with important events at the right time, such as recent broadcasts of sporting events and sag awards,

Regarding personalization, Fleming stressed the importance of adapting recommendations not only to the user’s general tastes but also to what they want to see at any given time. This involves continually improving our algorithms to reflect current audience preferences, based on browsing patterns and direct feedback.

At the regional level, kim highlighted the solid reception of Advertising plan in Latin AmericaEspecially in Brazil and Mexico, where the percentage of new subscriptions to these plans reaches approximately 45%.

The company works on continuous innovation to improve the interface and architecture of its services. Reuters/Mike Blake/file photo

This effort to make Netflix more accessible to a broader audience is part of the company’s global strategy to adapt to the diverse needs and preferences of users.

Netflix’s expansion into new forms of entertainment and personalized experiences signals an era of continued innovation within the streaming industry, with the entertainment giant willing to evolve with its users.

Faced with technological and user experience challenges, Netflix strives not only to maintain its leadership position but also to define the future of digital entertainment.