The 5 healthiest foods in the world are green leaves

Admin 2 hours ago Health Leave a comment 50 Views

when they talk to us Healthy Diet we usually think immediately light meal Due to which we do not get too many calories. He energy value of a food It is important to classify it as more or less healthy, it is true, but above all it is its nutritional value And including it in a diet that is overall balanced. What is not good for our health is that we increase our consumption of low-calorie products if their nutritional contribution is low.

For this reason, scientists at the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have classified fruits and vegetables according to their nutritional density to determine which ones are best to include in our regular diets. And what is the nutritional density of a food, This is the amount of micronutrients present in proportion to its calorie content. And green leafy vegetables dominate the ranking.

nice smelling bedroomnice smelling bedroom

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Strava and ŌURA join forces to offer a comprehensive view of athletes’ performance and well-being

Strava, the leading training platform with over 120 million active users, has announced an innovative ... Read more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved