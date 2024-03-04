Scarlett Johansson to direct her first film, casting revealed

– Tinseltown / Shutterstock.com

For her first feature film, the actress is working on a simple story, away from the big blockbusters she has participated in during her career.





Scarlett Johansson is preparing to don the new director’s hat. Interpreter of black mother had already made a short film these stray shoesin 2009, but this is the first time that she has come close to directing a film.

Currently it is titled eleanor the great And its casting was recently revealed Diversity, It stars Oscar-nominated actress June Squibb, Chiwetel Ejiofor (doctor strange 2, old guard), Jessica Hecht (breaking bad, Friend) and young Erin Kellyman.





The story of the film tells ” Eleanor Morgenstein, a 90-year-old woman who is trying to rebuild her life after the death of her best friend. As a result, she returned to New York after living in Florida for decades., » This film, which can be considered a drama, promises to explore the emotions of its characters. No release date has been announced yet.