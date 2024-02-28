Red Bull clears Christian Horner of inappropriate behavior

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has been cleared of misconduct following an investigation into allegations of inappropriate behaviour.

The team’s parent company, Red Bull GmbH, launched an independent investigation in early February after a member of Red Bull’s F1 team accused Horner of controlling and inappropriate behavior.

In a statement released on Wednesday, Red Bull said: “The independent investigation into the allegations made against Mr Horner has been completed, and Red Bull can confirm that the complaint has been dismissed. The complainant has the right to appeal. “

“Red Bull is confident that the investigation has been fair, rigorous and impartial. The investigation report is confidential and contains personal information of the parties and third parties assisting the investigation, so we will not comment further out of respect for all parties. . Willing”.

“Red Bull will continue to strive to meet the highest standards in the workplace.”

Horner has been in charge of the team since its inception in 2005. Under his direction, Red Bull has won six Constructors’ Championships and seven Drivers’ Championships, three of which have come in a row under Max Verstappen since 2021.

Red Bull is entering the new season after one of the most impressive seasons in history, in which the team won 21 of the 22 races on the calendar.

The Formula 1 season begins with the Bahrain Grand Prix, with the action starting on Thursday, February 29.

