The John Wick spin-off won’t see light until…

We were happy to find Ana de Armas ballet dancerBut it looks like we’ll have to wait for a long time!

saga john wick is preparing to expand its universe with ballet dancer, a promising spin-off that unfortunately faced a major hurdle during its production. The film starring Ana de Armas and Keanu Reeves, scheduled to hit the screens in June 2024, has been postponed. What could be the reason for such turmoil?

A long wait for fans of john wick ,

Since its debut in 2014, the John Wick franchise has become an essential reference for fans of action and thrilling thrillers. Worn by the charismatic Keanu Reeves.

with the announcement of ballet dancerExcitement was at its peak in the spin-off series focusing on the vengeful ballerina seen in the third installment of the saga. However, fans were immediately disappointed by the announcement of postponing the release to June 6, 2025.

bad news for fans #johnwick, By-product #ballerina The film, directed by Len Wiseman, has been pushed back a year to June 2025. According to Deadline, John Wick director Chad Stahelski is working with Wiseman on additional action sequences. pic.twitter.com/rTGXpA3BjF – FilmsActu.com (@FilmsActu) 22 February 2024

An announcement that does not please at all!

According to the information again deadline, this postponement is explained by a new contract between Chad Stahelski, the symbolic figure of the saga, and Lionsgate. The deal allows Stahelski to take a larger role in overseeing the franchise, including spin-offs led by Len Wiseman. Currently, they are reportedly collaborating on additional action scenes, but this ambition has a price: a longer wait for fans.

Team of stars for a strong comeback

In addition to the presence of Ana de Armas and Keanu Reeves in the title role, the casting of ballet dancer John Wick brings together familiar faces from across the universe. Ian McShane reprises his role as Winston Scott, Lance Reddick as Charon, and Anjelica Huston as the Headmistress.

With such a distribution, ballet dancer It promises to be an unforgettable cinematic event, which further strengthens the anticipation surrounding its release. The countdown to June 2025 has now begun, with the promise of a feature film worth the wait.