Red Sox favorite to hire slugger

With an eye on the 2024 MLB season, free agency continues to feature a lot of interesting players among its ranks. one of them is cuba George Soler, Let’s remember that “El Crudo” has decided not to continue its contractual relationship miami marlins And took the path of becoming a free agent.

what happened after that shohei ohtani And with his millionaire contract los angeles dodgers There were athletes left on the market who may not have the same ability as the Japanese, but who would be very important additions to any franchise.





mayabequence George Soler It is a piece that has attracted the attention of many groups. The Antillean faced some ups and downs in the world’s best baseball due to some physical troubles. However, it would be sacrilege to leave him out when he is capable of holding down positions of responsibility in any lineup.

Novenas new York Yankees, toronto blue jays, miami marlins, boston red sox, seattle mariners And Arizona Diamondbacks They are included in the Caribbean Outlook report. But, apparently one of them has a slight advantage in the player’s race.

Jorge Soler to the Boston Red Sox?

according to the journalist hector gomez, boston red sox was launched with the aim of becoming the site of choice for everythingRaw» According to a source. The above expert used his profile on the social network X to publicize the information.

Source: The RedSox have been very aggressive in talks about OF/DH Jorge Soler in recent hours. Now they have emerged as Favorite To sign it. “Bluejays, Mariners, Diamondbacks showing interest in Cuban star player”Hector Gomez said.

George Soler launched a campaign mlb 2023 With excellent statistics. The slugger had an offensive average of .250, with 36 home runs and 75 RBI. What was noticeable was that the strikeout rate had dropped by 27.6%.

artillery of boston red sox In his last Major League appearance, he had a combined average of .258 with 1,437 hits. Hits included 339 doubles, 19 triples and 182 homers. was the top home run producer rafael deversBy sending 33 balls out of the bounds of the field.

Will Jorge Soler land with the Boston Red Sox? There are many options. We can only wait.