The new Chinese cell phone will battle to be the best in 2024 against the Galaxy S24 Ultra and iPhone 16 Pro Max.

In the following note you will learn more details about the mobile device that has caused a sensation, trying to overtake even Samsung and Apple.

January It looks like a promising month for technology market Because new cell phone will be launched Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra It will try to overtake Apple’s iPhone 15 Pro Max, a device that features the A17 Pro Bionic processor.

Now, amid the wait, Oppo has taken a surprising step by revealing almost all the details about it new flagshipHe Find X7 Ultra, The company has shared a video through its official account on Chinese social network Weibo showing the final design of the smartphone. And in the following lines, we will explain everything in detail for you.

Features of Oppo Find X7 Ultra

Starting with design, oppo find x7 ultra Will be available in attractive colors Desert Silver Moon (White and Brown) and The Sea and the Sky (White and Navy Blue), both with stunning colors Vegan leather finish on bottom,

It will also be offered in Pine Shadow, a special edition with a combination of dark gray in crystal finish on the upper, and black vegan leather with stitching on the lower.

The new model will hit the market with three memory options: 12/256 GB, 16/256 GB and 16/512 GB, Additionally, it will World’s first smartphone with two telephoto sensors With a coverage range between 14 and 135 mm. Both sensors will feature the iconic Hasselblad signature, and the flash will be located at the top left corner of the module.

As revealed by leaker Nitin Prasad, the smartphone’s screen will have slightly curved edges, although the exact specifications have not been detailed yet. moreover, OPPO Find X7 Ultra panel will be 6.78-inch AMOLED With a resolution of 1,440 x 3,168 pixels.

Given its flagship status, this smartphone will have a 100W fast chargingWith 50W wireless charging and a powerful processor: Snapdragon 8 Gen 3With which it wants to compete with Samsung Galaxy S24 and iPhone 16 Pro Max.

Oppo Find X7 Ultra: Price

Although online stores OPPO Presentation and launch of the smartphone confirmed Find X7 Ultra Scheduled for January 8 in China, details regarding its availability in the international market and its price have not been provided yet.

However, the new flagship is likely to leave China this year to compete in the premium segment.

Partial view of the design of Oppo Reno 11 Pro. Photo: Oppo.