Reese Witherspoon, her daughter Ava, Adele Exarchopoulos… the stars stunned the front row of Fendi

As the Spring-Summer 2024 Haute Couture Fashion Week comes to an end, on this last day, January 25, 2024, it was Fendi’s turn to parade its new silhouettes. For the occasion, the Italian House took over the Palais Brongniart, in the middle of the 2nd century.I District of Paris. It was in sensual and elegant pieces in brown, black, white and even pink shades, with metallic silver shoes on feet and the iconic hand-made “baguette” bag that models stepped onto the label’s catwalk. To present his couture collection, Fendi’s artistic director Kim Jones brought together a quality front line.

Also read: Fendi: Italian craftsmanship in the spotlight for Baguette bag

The five-star front row of the Fendi Haute Couture show

Among the guests who were invited to admire Fendi’s Spring-Summer 2024 Haute Couture silhouettes, we also found Reese Witherspoon. For her part, the actress opted for a black monochrome look, consisting of a preppy-chic mini-dress with a high collar and long sleeves with heeled slingbacks on the legs. As for accessories, she still added a touch of color to her outfit with a red bag, the mini model of “Peekaboo Isiu” from the Italian house, sunglasses and gold jewellery. Next to her was her daughter Ava, who opted for a more colorful look, which included a yellow turtleneck top paired with gray high-waist shorts and a matching mid-length coat. As far as shoes are concerned, she wore a pair of white pumps and was carrying the same bag as her mother, which she had chosen on her own in a sky blue color. Adele Exarchopoulos also responded to Kim Jones’ invitation in a more informal manner. The actress stunned in a brown leather long-sleeve cropped jacket, low-waisted black tailored pants and matching pumps. To these dark colors, she added a touch of yellow with gloves and a bag similar to that of the American actress and her daughter. See this look in pictures.

FIND BOXES BY ELLE: The ELLE editorial team brings you favorite selections in limited edition boxes; + 300€ worth of products for only 49€! Pre-order the next box in collaboration with Aloe and John now.