Will be one of the faces of the world’s most expensive advertising at the American football grand final

Lionel MessiThe emperor of the last World Cup and the greatest icon of global football, will appear in an advertisement michelob ultra during Super Bowl LVIIIThe popular American beer brand revealed this Thursday.

A preview of the 60-second ad shows Messi ordering a beer as he enters a beachside bar. The footballer’s reaction is also shown when the beer stops flowing from the tap.

This would be the first time that Leo would appear in a commercial during the Super Bowl, a fact that would increase Argentina’s advertising influence in the United States and the rest of the world and, in turn, show Argentina’s global reach. star.

This is according to the information provided by ‘The Hollywood Reporter’Chain CBS And of great qualityIn charge of the official broadcast of the popular NFL event taking place in Las Vegas on February 11, They ask for $7 million for a 30 second ad.

This figure seems strange, but it is reasonable if you take into account the traditional Super Bowl, which will pit this year’s winners. Baltimore Ravens Vs kansas city chiefs And san francisco 49ers Vs detroit lions, who will star in the conference finals this Sunday, has a very high viewership. For example, last year 115 million people watched it on television and about 10 million through streaming platforms.

This is why over the years, famous Hollywood celebrities like Bradley Cooper, who starred in a T-Mobile commercial with his mother, or Sylvester Stallone, The figure was used to promote the Paramount Global+ streaming service.

“The all-time great Lionel Messi and starting the year off on an explosive note on the Super Bowl stage is something we are incredibly excited about.” Ricardo Marques, vice president of marketing for Michelob Ultra, commented in an interview with The Associated Press.

,Messi needs no introduction, The power he has and the impact his arrival in Miami had on the football world made it clear to us that he is now a cultural icon,” Marques said.