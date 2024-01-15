Regenerative Medicine by Dr. Monica Paniagua

Regenerative medicine is a broad field that includes tissue engineering, but also research into self-healing – where the body uses its own systems, sometimes with the help of biological materials, to regenerate cells and repair tissues and organs. To promote reconstruction. A quick and complete recovery. This type of therapy is linked to different fields of science, such as genetic engineering, tissue engineering and cell therapy.

Cellular therapy is one of the growing topics within sports medicine and general traumatology. These treatments are currently used in several indications, both in anti-aging and tendon and muscle injuries.

Regenerative cell therapy is a medical treatment that involves transplanting groups of cells extracted from a patient through a simple minor surgical procedure with the aim of reviving all types of tissues affected by physical aging and systems damaged by the disease process, To improve, to correct.

That is, the cells of the “sick” person’s body are used to repair certain tissues, organs and damaged areas and heal themselves.

These treatments can be done with cells obtained from various tissues of the patient such as adipose tissue, bone marrow, umbilical cord cells, umbilical cord blood, etc. They contain stem cells that help promote and regenerate tissues. It includes various types of cells with regenerative, reparative, protective or immunoregulatory characteristics, among which are the so-called stem cells. These are reintroduced into the patient through various routes, depending on the patient’s medical condition.

This type of medicine has many advantages. On the one hand, it is a treatment that is easy to perform and minimally invasive, and since it uses the patient’s own cells, it is not prone to immunological rejection, and it is immediately available.

This and other new treatments are available in my office starting next month, don’t hesitate to ask!

Consult with certified experts and find security and confidence in SACPER (more information at www.sacper.org/miembros)

Consult/Schedule by WhatsApp 362-4238053

Instagram: @dra.monicapaniagua