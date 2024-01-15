T-Mobile enters the home broadband service market

telecommunication provider T Mobile entered this Thursday to compete in the home broadband service market with its 5G home Internet product.

“It’s arrived in Puerto Rico!”, announced Jorge Martel, general manager of T-Mobile in Puerto Rico.

“We are entering a segment after an analysis and study. The home internet segment in Puerto Rico lacks innovation, it lacks competitiveness, it lacks customer service and we are going to change that today, Martel said.

Martel explained that the product is known as “wireless fixed internet” because it is designed to work in a specific area, but the 5G signal is airborne and does not require a cable connection.

Each device supports up to 64 simultaneous wireless connections. It only needs to be connected to a socket and near a window to maximize the signal.

This looks like T-Mobile’s 5G home internet hotspot, which is designed to wirelessly connect up to 64 devices at a time, like speakers, appliances, smart lights, tablets, televisions, computers, and cameras. Security gang. (supply)

At the time of announcement this medium recorded speeds of 450 to 490 megabits. However, the executive indicated that he estimated average speeds between 75 and 100 megabytes.

Besides, Martel emphasized that “it is accessible at an economic and process level,” because it has a fixed monthly fee, does not require a contract, does not require an installation appointment or charges for that service or equipment.

Specifically, he indicated that the monthly rate is $50, which includes fees and taxes, if the customer signs up for self-pay and already has a voice line with T-Mobile.

If you don’t choose self-payment, the monthly payment is $55. Besides, At the moment, it is available only to existing customers or those securing a voice line with the provider, the executive indicated.

Initially, Martel indicated that about 15% of Puerto Rico’s households were eligible. But that percentage will grow rapidly as it looks to serve the domestic market and also serve commercial customers, Martel said.

In the United States, T-Mobile launched high-speed internet service for home in June 2021. Since then, when this medium asked when it would be activated in Puerto Rico, Martel always indicated that they would do so when they were sure. There is enough capacity to simultaneously meet the demand of mobile customers and the intensity of data consumption in homes.

“Yes, we are preparing,” Martel confirmed in an interview with El Nuevo Día. ,We wanted to be prepared, we wanted a quality product to enter this segment and we are doing this by guaranteeing an experience to the customer. “Not forcing customers to buy products they don’t want.”

Martel reminded that T-Mobile comes off the merger process with Sprint, which allowed it to merge the two networks, access more assets and enough spectrum to implement a “5G strategy” that will expand coverage. , provides growth potential, momentum and what we have has proven to be extremely successful.”

Regarding infrastructure, they said they have prepared for the large number of customers by increasing dedicated teams for service consisting of both their own employees and personnel employed by their call center partner Atento.

In turn, Martel expressed himself “extremely confident” that T-Mobile currently has the ability to absorb both mobile and fixed demand among its existing customers and those who decide to change providers.