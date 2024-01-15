Remittance shipments for AIS USD cards reopen in Cuba

After weeks of uncertainty and difficulties, the service of sending remittances to AIS USD cards has finally been restored, as announced by Tocopay, one of the platforms associated with Fincimex.

The AIS Card is a financial product that allows payments in both foreign currency and Cuban pesos only in Cuba.

In this case, AIS USD (green) cards are the ones that benefit from this reset, although new cards cannot be ordered yet.

Tocopay highlights the advantages of the AIS USD card: better rates, faster deposits, frequent discounts and acceptance at servicecentros in USD. However, complaints about Fincimex persist, with users reporting problems with the service in general.

The Cuban financial company, which processes funds sent to Cuba, has recently assured that it does not have pending operations Following the banking incident which affected the transfer. However, agencies based in the United States, such as Western Union, have not yet resumed shipments to the island.

The Sendvalu platform, which offers cash transfers of euros and dollars, is also not Available Options This time.

While the resumption of remittances on AIS USD cards is good news, judging by the comments from those affected, there is still a long way to go before the problems are resolved.

What you need to know about the AIS USD Card (Green)

The AIS USD card, green in color and with numbers starting with 9560, is a type of financial card that allows you to make purchases and receive cash in Cuba.

Where can they be used?

Cuban businesses that sell in MLC (freely convertible currency): These include a wide range of stores from supermarkets to shopping centers and gas stations.

Stores in Cuban Pesos: The AIS USD Card can also be used in stores that sell in Cuban Pesos.

How to get cash?

ATMs, Banks and CADECA Offices: You can withdraw money in Cuban Pesos (CUP) from your AIS USD Card at any ATM, Bank or CADECA Office.

Loss:

Cannot withdraw funds in currency: It is not possible to withdraw funds in dollars or other foreign currencies from the AIS USD Card.

Balance Check: Checking card balance can be a bit complicated, as it cannot be done easily from an ATM or mobile application.