Returning to the office costs workers US$560 per month

According to the latest report from the Gallup consulting firm, only one in three employees in the United States is truly committed to their work. Dissatisfaction may increase even further in the coming months with the mandatory return to office orders, which, in addition to being inconvenient for those who have already adapted to the flexible model, represents A real financial burden.

A Fortune magazine investigation found that workers who have returned to the office are spending more than US$560 per month in transportation expenses, child and pet care, and domestic help, This translates to the grocery bill for an average two-person household, according to data from shopping services platform Zippia.

The results from Fortune, which surveyed 1,400 full-time U.S. employees who were ordered to return to the office, are slightly more encouraging than those released in October by video conferencing company Owl Labs. That study estimated that in-office employees spend US$31 per day more than remote employees (approximately US$620 per month,

Overspending, fatigue and work stress

The negative impact that return-to-office orders are having on the family economy of many workers is compounded by other challenges that threaten to destroy their already worn sense of belonging and even productivity levels. , companies that have expressed their desire to eliminate this model. , away.

Fortune also found that people who have been ordered to return to the office They suffer from more irritation and stress, while being more sensitive to replacement, Respondents said they had less confidence in their organization, commitment and productivity levels. “Our results show that if the return to the office is not handled with a high level of humanity, sensitivity and empathy, company culture will be affected and The workforce will lose its sense of belonging”says the publication.

“We also found that RTO (short for return to office order) puts pressure on employees’ flexibility, time and even bank accounts. If you are having difficulty adjusting to the mandatory return to the office, know that you are not alone,” he said.

These results are in line with a study published by Gallup last week, which interviewed 18,000 full- and part-time American workers and found that Most feel more distant from their employersAre dissatisfied with their organization and feel that it is unlikely that anyone at work will care about them as a person.

According to Gallup, engagement levels have been declining for several years, after increasing over the past decade. Participation reached a high of 40% in June 2020 and an average of 36% for the year.

Jim Harter, chief scientist for work and well-being at Gallup, said poor management by managers is also creating “confusion as to the role each employee should play.” According to the report, today’s managers are “burned out, disengaged from their jobs, and looking for different jobs.”

Resentment towards the owners, a time bomb

There are benefits to working individually. For example, research by corporate coaching platform BetterUp, in partnership with the University of California, Riverside, found that in-person interactions, as opposed to technology-mediated interactions, lead to greater life satisfaction and stronger relationships.

But, as Fortune points out, poorly communicated and implemented return-to-office mandates are ultimately causing General unrest and resentment towards employers, “Angry employees are less likely to show their authenticity in the workplace and less likely to invest in the people around them,” the researchers said.

The study also found that the most challenging aspect of returning to the office is the daily commute, while the second Loss of flexibility to alternate between work and home tasks, Although the latter may seem like “time theft” on the part of the company, other research such as from the scientific journal Nature Human Behavior proves this Remote work is actually a net benefit for the organization, Typically, people who work remotely dedicate more total hours to the company.

This dispels the myth of low productivity that worries many big companies. According to Gallup data, remote work leads to greater engagement, and more engaged workers have lower rates of burnout and better well-being.

Gallup estimates that US economy lost $1.9 trillion due to unemployed workers In loss of productivity. “The new generation of employees expect a job that improves their lives, a clear purpose and a good manager to develop them,” Harter said.

