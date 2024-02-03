Prepaid Medicine: 70% of users are considering changing their current coverage. Due to the huge increase in recent months

Change coverage or remove it altogether: 70 percent prepaid medicine users Considering the possibility of implementation in Argentina Changes to your current health coverage, This is due to the strong growth recorded in services in recent months. They grew by 40 percent in January and they expect a new growth of 29 percent in February.

According to a study conducted by a consulting firm D’Alessio Errol26 percent of users consider leaving their current provider to seek other private coverage, while 10 percent evaluate the possibility of relying exclusively on the public health system. The survey was conducted online last January, and included responses from 1,240 respondents over the age of 18 from across the country.

effect of price increase Affects all middle income levels, “Even those who have more resources feel pressured by costs and seek alternatives in other prepaid companies that offer similar plans,” the report detailed. In the case of people belonging to the lower-middle socio-economic class, the consequences are more profound: 18 percent may even be forced to leave the prepaid drug system altogether.

58 percent of those surveyed said they plan to make some changes with their prepaid drug company, while 34 percent indicated they do not and 8 percent have not yet made a decision. Is. Young people under 34 are the most unstable in their choice and half of them are actively looking for options to replace their current prepaid or social work.

Faced with this scenario, the report revealed various options considered by users: 16 percent would look for the same plan in another prepaid, 14 percent would maintain their current prepaid but switch to a lower priced plan and 10 percent would Percentage will be seen in other prepaid. Minimum plan.

On the other hand, 10 percent would choose to forgo prepaid medication altogether, 5 percent would stick with the minimum plan but maintain their current prepaid plan, and 3 percent are thinking about taking out health insurance covering only the most serious and expensive. Covers.

unregulated

in argentina, 7 percent of people are part of a prepaid medical system, Only 90 percent of users focus on 10 of them, And, according to data from the specialized portal MiObraSocial, five of them make up 70 percent of affiliates: Osday, Swiss Medical, Galeno, Sancorsalud -with great presence inside- and Omint.

Following the enactment of the presidential decree DNU, which issued a cap on prices, prepaid drug companies reported a 40 percent increase in January and expect another increase of between 27 percent and 29 percent on average in February. Although the court ruled in favor of individual affiliates due to price increases, the regulation will remain in place. According to data from MiObraSocial, in 2023, prepaid drug costs increased by 135.7 percent for users who did not benefit from freezing and limited increases, and by 63.8 percent for users who enjoyed the benefits. .

According to the special portal, The average price of a prepaid drug plan is between 40,000 pesos and 60,000 pesos per person per month, considering the updated values. The value of prepaid payments in Argentina varies depending on the individual or family group (age, needs, location, health status, among others). You can find cheaper options starting at around 25,000 pesos per month, either in “low cost” prepaid plans or in plans with co-payments.

According to indicative quotes from this platform, the most affordable plan of a low-priced prepaid plan like Premedic costs 25,456 pesos per person, in the case of Sancor Salud -average price-, the price is 69,233 pesos and is one of the most expensive prepaid plans. . And with the largest number of affiliates in the country, Osday’s 210 plan costs 84,169 pesos per person, for a 30-year-old who contracts the plan individually.