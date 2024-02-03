The Amástica brothers were sentenced to 25 years in prison for the murder of Venezuelan rapper “Cancerbero”.

“Cancerbero” (center) and brothers Natalia and Guillermo Améstica

Venezuelan judge condemned 25 years in jail To brothers Natalia and Guillermo Améstica The 2015 murder of rapper Tyrone Jose Gonzalez, better known as ‘Cancerbero’, After determining that she had been knocked unconscious and stabbed to death and that it was not suicide, as the investigation at the time indicated, the prosecutor’s office reported this Friday.

In a press conference, the Attorney General of the Chavista regime, Tarek William Saab, indicated that after reopening the case last November, a hearing took place this February 1, in which, “After rigorous deliberations, the judge sentenced him to 25 “Decided to give.” Years in jail.”

The Amestika brothers were accused of crimes “Murder is worthy of betrayal and for frivolous reasons in the degree of co-authorship, obstructing the administration of justice, simulating a punishable act, making false attestation before any public officer and association in order to commit the offence.

Saab explained that, although the prosecutor’s office had requested the maximum sentence of 30 years in Venezuela, it was considered a reduction for the accused due to his admission of the facts.

Venezuelan Attorney General Tarek William Saab (EFE/Miguel Gutierrez) (EPA) EFE

Additionally, he reported that the Justice Department has issued arrest warrants Interpol red alert against five other people involved in the case.

“After a rigorous three-month investigation, in which 154 procedures were adopted, we have achieved a historic outcome in a criminal investigation that will be a reference for similar cases in the future,” Saab said.

After reopening the case, the prosecutor’s office presented a statement recorded on video on December 26, in which a woman identified as Natalia Amestika accused musician Carlos Molnár, who was her accomplice, and González of later putting her to sleep. Admitted to using benzodiazepines for. Stab them until they are lifeless.

Subsequently, Amestika sought help from one of his brothers – with whom he switched crime scenes – with the aim of Let’s say there was a fight between Molnar and Gonzalez, Which ended with the murder of the second by the first, who ultimately committed suicide, as the police version indicated during the last eight years, the prosecutor then explained.

The latest investigation rejected the first official version, according to which Cancerbero committed suicide at the age of 26 by jumping from the tenth floor of an apartment building in Maracay (Aragua state).

Prosecutor Saab said, “He did everything, without thinking, with deliberation.” by Argentina and Chile, which Amestika claims to have financed.

Last year, magazine Rolling stone Venezuelan rapper identified as The best rappers in Spanish in the last 50 years.

Prosecutor Tarek William Saab compared the case to the 1996 murder of rapper Tupac Shakur and questioned why justice in the United States “never cleared up” the crime. The suspect in that murder pleaded innocent in court in November.

(with information from EFE)