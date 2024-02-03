Season 2 won’t arrive before 2025

The second season of the television series Wednesdays starring Jenna Ortega will not return to Netflix until 2025, more than two years after its first appearance on the streaming platform.

fans of hit series Wednesday Have to be patient. In fact, the second season of the Netflix drama starring American actress Jenna Ortega won’t return until 2025.

disrupted production

According to deadlineproduction of season 2 of WednesdayThat was due to open in Ireland at the end of last April, with a large part of the second half of 2023 being hit by the Hollywood strikes. This delay explains why the series will not be broadcast during the year.

What to expect from Wednesday Season 2?

Written by co-showrunners Alfred Gough and Miles Millar, the first season of Wednesday ended on a cliffhanger, in which Wednesday, a member of the famous Addams Family, deals with a stranger who appears to be stalking her. Lead character Jenna Ortega’s role will be expanded in Season 2, as she will also become a producer.

Jenna Ortega also revealed this Season 2 will focus more on the horror elements of the plotand will abandon the romantic subplot from Season 1. However, casting for the next season is still unclear, although key members of the Addams Family are expected to return.

a prestigious casting

The first season brought together an iconic cast, including Gwendoline Christie, best known for her role game of Thronesand Christina Ricci, who played a young Wednesday in the 1990s film. So fans are eagerly waiting to know who will be joining the cast of season 2.

Meanwhile, the first season of Wednesday Available for streaming on Netflix.