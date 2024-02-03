Cruz Azul and Queretaro will face each other for matchday 5 of the Clausura 2024. In this way both the teams will take the field.

One of the most interesting matches on matchday 5 of the Clausura 2024 will be played at the Corregidora Stadium between Querétaro and Cruz Azul. Martin Anselmi’s team has just achieved its second consecutive win and the team is performing very interestingly., For its part, Mauro Gerc’s team has yet to win in the championship, although it has saved very valuable draws against Tigres and Monterrey.

This duel is very striking as both the teams have shown interesting issues in their previous matches. Cruz Azul has raised its level significantly compared to the first dates and this is due to the great tactical change made by Martin Anselmi, Argentina innovated by using Ignacio Rivero as a right stopper, something that helped a lot due to Villar Ditta’s shortcomings in that aspect starting at the back.

Similarly, Angel Sepulveda has an incredible scoring streak and his partnership with Gabriel Fernandez is growing rapidly. There is no doubt that this is the biggest threat that Queretaro have to worry about, as they have had problems with their central defence. In any case, it seems that the key to the game will be found on the wings; Whoever dominates that area will have more opportunities to generate offensive opportunities.

Confirmed lineups for Querétaro vs. Blue Cross (Imago 7)

Regarding the last day against Xolos de Tijuana, Martin Anselmi would make a single amendment: Eric Lira will return to the midfield position in place of Alexis Gutierrez., Then those who beat the boundaries.

Cruz Azul’s lineup against Queretaro

Kevin Meier

Ignacio Rivero

Willer Ditta

Gonzalo Piovi

Lorenzo Faravelli

Eric Lira

carlos rodriguez

Uriel Antuna

carlos rotondi

angel sepulveda

gabriel fernandez

DT: Martin Anselmi

Querétaro’s lineup against La Máquina