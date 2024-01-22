Ricardo Pinto is therefore a candidate to open first in the final

The final series of the Venezuelan Professional Baseball League begins this Tuesday with the first confrontation between two title contenders: Tiburones de la Guerra and Cardenales de Lara.

Since the Sharks finished first in the round robin with an extraordinary record of twelve wins and four losses, the battle for the championship will begin at the University Stadium in the city of Caracas.

One of the possible candidates to become the starter for the Para Littoral team in the first round of the Venezuelan winter ball will be right-back Ricardo Pinto.

Throughout the regular season, he accumulated a 4.00 ERA in ten games played, eight of which were as a starter. He scored a total of 33 runs in 45 innings.

Similarly, in the round robin, he had a total of four outings, recording 4-26 effectiveness in nineteen completed innings, where he scored 18 runs and achieved a record of one win and one loss.

They faced Cardenas de Lara a total of three times, two in the round robin and one in the regular season. He pitched fourteen innings, had the same number of strikeouts, giving up seven earned runs, generating an ERA of 4.5 points.