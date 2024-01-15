Rihanna and A$AP Rocky go on a romantic vacation in Venice

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky more romantic than ever. This Wednesday, February 21, the couple was spotted in Venice. A day earlier, the “Diamonds” singer celebrated her 36th birthday and this Italian holiday could be an opportunity for the two to celebrate the star’s birthday. Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were photographed while riding a vaporetto on the Grand Canal. Love and good humor was there as the lovebirds exchanged many kisses and hugs on the small boat. They then strolled through the streets of the city before visiting a glassworks on the island of Murano.

from paris to venice

In recent weeks the pair have seemed closer than ever. To celebrate Valentine’s Day, they decided to fly to the city of love and dine at Caesar’s Restaurant. In early January, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky met Emmanuelle and Brigitte Macron at the Elysée. She also made a notable appearance during the Dior Haute Couture fashion show.

If at the beginning of their relationship Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were discreet and limited their appearances together, today it is completely different. To the delight of fans, the duo is expanding their releases manifold. In May 2022, the singer gave birth to her first child, then in February 2023, during the traditional halftime of the Super Bowl, she announced that she was pregnant with her second child. The couple welcomed their new baby last August. Since then, the family seems more complete than ever.