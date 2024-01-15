Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have found the perfect rain uniforms

Paris has been raining for almost three weeks. But it seems that Italy is also being hit by bad weather. It was raining in Venice this Friday, February 23. That’s not enough to discourage Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, who created a fashion appearance in perfect sync with the season while on vacation in Italy. After a shopping session and a night trip to the Doge’s Palace, the couple were ready for the showers. If the singer protected herself with a large black umbrella, she also wore a navy blue top with loose light blue jeans and a pair of the fashion world’s favorite flat shoes: the Alaia Ballerina set with crystals. Finally, the superstar opted for a long black coat. At his side, his companion abandoned the umbrella, preferring to protect himself with a brown hooded cap, under which he wore a brown striped suit, a partially open white shirt and a pair of black leather shoes. Was wearing. With his ecclesiastical appearance, A$AP Rocky was perfectly in keeping with the theme. Is he going to bring this aesthetic back to the forefront? As Balenciaga tried to do during one of its 2021 campaigns by putting Justin Bieber in the spotlight.

it-shoe girl

Meanwhile, it’s Rihanna who’s riding the most controversial trend in fashion: ballerinas. Once hated and today loved by all fashionable girls, they have become essential accessories in the wardrobe this girl, One model in particular was able to convince them all: Alaia’s ballerinas, covered in rhinestones. By 2023, interest in the brand had tripled on Google, thanks to these hugely popular flat shoes. According to Rihanna, there’s no need to wait for sunny days to return to celebrate ballerina Alaia, even in the rain it works.