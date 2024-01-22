Rihanna makes surprise appearance at Dior Haute Couture show in Paris

This Monday, January 22, 2024 fashion week Haute couture spring-summer 2024 marked a spectacular return Rihanna In the front row of a fashion show. In fact, the Barbadian superstar, who gave birth to her second child in August 2023, had stayed away from public appearances since this summer. She was last seen with her fellow rapper at a Fashion Week event last June at Pharrell Williams’ debut show for Louis Vuitton. a$ap rocky ,

The Complete Black Dior Fall-Winter 2024-2025 Look

i’m creating a new riot dior show, Rihanna Rodin appeared at the Museum wearing a complete look from the Dior Fall-Winter 2024 collection maria grazia chiuri, artistic director of the house’s women’s collection. A very different look from the one she wore for the Dior Fall-Winter 2022-2023 fashion show in March 2022. While pregnant with her first child, the singer showed off her baby bump with an ultra sexy transparent lingerie set.

This afternoon, she chose an elegant and Parisian chic silhouette, consisting of a pencil skirt and a black coat in technical material, decorated with tone-on-tone roses (Mr. Dior’s favorite flower), complete with accessories. Happened, that too black: a hat, leather gloves and a bag lady dior In patent leather. Fashion is back in style Rihanna It is rumored that he will return to the music studio to record a new album.