Rihanna makes surprise appearance at Dior Haute Couture show in Paris

fashion week
22 January 2024
A surprise guest at the Dior Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2024 show, Rihanna returns to the front rows of Paris Fashion Week wearing an all-black look.
Rihanna makes surprise appearance at Dior Haute Couture show
This Monday, January 22, 2024 fashion week Haute couture spring-summer 2024 marked a spectacular return Rihanna In the front row of a fashion show. In fact, the Barbadian superstar, who gave birth to her second child in August 2023, had stayed away from public appearances since this summer. She was last seen with her fellow rapper at a Fashion Week event last June at Pharrell Williams’ debut show for Louis Vuitton. a$ap rocky,
The Complete Black Dior Fall-Winter 2024-2025 Look
i’m creating a new riot dior show, Rihanna Rodin appeared at the Museum wearing a complete look from the Dior Fall-Winter 2024 collection maria grazia chiuri, artistic director of the house’s women’s collection. A very different look from the one she wore for the Dior Fall-Winter 2022-2023 fashion show in March 2022. While pregnant with her first child, the singer showed off her baby bump with an ultra sexy transparent lingerie set.
This afternoon, she chose an elegant and Parisian chic silhouette, consisting of a pencil skirt and a black coat in technical material, decorated with tone-on-tone roses (Mr. Dior’s favorite flower), complete with accessories. Happened, that too black: a hat, leather gloves and a bag lady dior In patent leather. Fashion is back in style Rihanna It is rumored that he will return to the music studio to record a new album.
-
Anya Taylor-Joy at the Dior Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2024 show.
-
Natalie Portman at the Dior Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2024 show.
-
Deva Casal at the Dior Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2024 show.
-
Carla Bruni at the Dior Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2024 show.
-
Camille Cottin at the Dior Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2024 show.
-
Nadia Tereszkiewicz at the Dior Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2024 show.
-
Ali Wong at the Dior Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2024 show.
-
Celeste Epiphany White at the Dior Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2024 show.
-
Elizabeth Debicki at the Dior Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2024 show.
-
Felicity Jones at the Dior Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2024 show.
-
Glenn Close, Juliette Binoche, Ben Mendelsohn and Todd Kessler at the Dior Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2024 show.
-
Juliette Armanet at the Dior Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2024 show.
-
Kelly Rutherford at the Dior Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2024 show.
-
Laetitia Casta at the Dior Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2024 show.
-
Natalia Vodianova at the Dior Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2024 show.
-
Souhila Yacoub at the Dior Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2024 show.
Dior show guests also include Natalie Portman and Anya Taylor-Joy
one of the most prestigious in fashion week, the parade dior Haute Couture also brings together many celebrities from cinema and music such as actresses Anya Taylor-Joy And Natalie Portman, Camille Cottin And juliet binocheor even singer Juliet Armanet,