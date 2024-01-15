Rihanna preparing for her musical comeback?

Music lovers, get ready! Famous singer Rihanna, who has been away from the music world for many years, is planning her big comeback. It was fellow rapper A$AP Rocky who gave fans the expected news during a chance meeting in Paris. Indeed, while greeting his fans in the French capital, he answered the burning question about Rihanna’s return with a statement that leaves no room for doubt: she is working on new songs.

Since the release of her last album ‘Anti’ in 2016, fans of the Barbados diva have been waiting for new musical creations. ‘Anti’ collaborated with Drake on hits like ‘Work’ as well as ‘Kiss It Better’, ‘Needed Me’ and ‘Love on the Brain’. The wait may now be over, as the star was spotted leaving a studio in Paris with dancers, suggesting new projects are in the works.

In 2018, Rihanna announced during an interview for Vogue magazine that she was working on a reggae album. This new musical direction was confirmed by information released by Rolling Stone, indicating that Jamaican producers and songwriters had offered up to ‘500 records’ for this dancehall project. If the details are still unclear, these clues point towards an artistic evolution and the singer’s return to the forefront.

Fans, who have been waiting for years, examine every appearance and clue with anticipation. Excitement is at its peak amid unofficial confirmations and studio appearances. It remains to be seen when Rihanna will decide to officially present her new works to the world. One thing is certain that the impact of his return will definitely live up to the expectations.