LeBron James beats time with an epic dunk at age 39

There are practically no qualifying adjectives left to say Lebron JamesThe man who never gets tired of making history nba, When the 2023–24 season resumes, he will become the first player to score over 40,000 points in the regular season; meanwhile it shines Gainbridge Fieldhouse Of indianapoliswhere he plays his twentieth all star game, And, to make it clear that she’s more relevant than ever at the age of 40, she starred in a dream dunk that soon went viral.

The active life for many sports stars can be extremely short, given that after the age of 30 they begin to get the “veteran” nickname. However, there are some characters who defy the barrier of time and show deep clarity at the end of their careers.

read this also

This is a clear example of lebron, which will blow out 40 candles at the end of the year but continue to show deep validity. The rules of the game state that after three decades of life, general physical condition begins to decline. Muscle mass, strength, endurance, and range of motion gradually begin to decrease, while joint stiffness increases.

Although United States of america Whenever he goes into action he burns all the books. And to warrant this praise, he traveled the world hanging from the noose, as if he were a young boy just beginning his career in the most important basketball league on the planet.

Lebron james, record man

King was selected for 20 all Star Followed all 21 years of his NBA career, except the first (2004), when he was a rookie. He played them all. He also holds the records for points (426), minutes and baskets. and three mvp, One more will be enough to equal four bob petit And Kobe Bryant,

At the age of 39, LeBron once again debuted in a game that restarted the “East vs. West” format, the Classic, which was abandoned in 2018. The experiment of teams selected by two captains lasted for six years. However, the lifetime All Star returned.







In this sense, James went viral for many incredible actions. One of them, after the “alley-oop” with Paul George’s bounce. Another one, with one of their classic “Tomahawks” that many fans have come to love.

Once the game ended, he assured that he did not know how many seasons he had left, but clearly stated that “there are not very many seasons” and suggested that he close his career with an NBA jersey. Would like to do. Los Angeles Lakers, “I haven’t thought about how many seasons I have left, I know there aren’t a lot of seasons,” he said at a press conference.

LeBron continues to make history getty images

At the age of 39, he also admitted that he is not sure whether he would like to take a farewell tour to find love in every American city, or whether he would prefer to end his great career by living a little longer. Away from the limelight. “I’m 50-50. I’ll be honest, because there are times when I feel like I owe it to my fans, who have supported me on this journey for twenty years and more, that I have to give them that Need that moment when every city gives you flowers or something. It feels good,” he argued.

And he finally said: “But on the other hand, I’ve never been very good at receiving compliments. It’s kind of weird for me. I’ve never talked about it much, it’s a weird feeling. So in every city I am going, I don’t know. I have seen Mike (Jordan)I have seen Kobe Bryant), I have seen a lot of people do this. “I don’t know how I’ll feel, I don’t know if I’ll like it.”