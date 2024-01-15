Simple and short exercise that helps increase muscle strength: This has been proven by a scientific study

in this news Gain Muscle in 3 Seconds: The Exercise That Will Give You More Strength in Your Arms

Although weight lifting is usually the most popular option strengthen musclesA new study It turns out that the real secret to achieving that result is something different.

Researchers made a discovery effective option who promises Rapid muscle growth and without excessive effort In just a few seconds.

Traditionally, classic weight training sessions are used to strengthen the arms. biceps with dumbbells, However, a group of scientists challenged this common practice by proposing a different approach Now! 3 seconds,

a team of researchers Sports Science of Edith Cowan UniversityOf Australiacame to the conclusion that The key to gaining more strength lies in giving More importance of muscle stretching,

Stretching is more important for these experts muscle contraction, This study argues that this type of exercise can increase fibrous tissue more effectively than weight-based contraction exercise.

With this exercise you will be able to get more strength in your biceps (Source: File)

researchers gathered 26 young adultswhich they divided two groups For related analysis:

The first group performed biceps stretching exercises for 3 seconds twice a week.

The second group focused on the same routine, but with a frequency of three times a week.

When comparing the results between both groups after two weeks, it was found that the second group showed significant improvement in muscle mass.

Likewise, this option may not burn as many calories as lifting weights and shrinking muscles, but it promises to strengthen muscles more effectively.

This translates into a greater ability for the brain to respond to muscle movements.

To gain strength, it is very important to stretch the biceps (Source: File)

According to the study’s findings, participants who performed stretching exercises three times a week saw an average increase of 2.5% in strength when contracting the muscle and 3.9% when stretching it.

This suggests that the key is in the number of repetitions per week, because doing only two repetitions, as the control group did, did not show significant improvement.

Another study previously stated that stretching the biceps for three seconds produced better results in muscle strength than contracting them.

After one month of cumulative exercise, study participants saw an 11.5% increase in their muscle strength.

According to a study, stretching the biceps increases muscle strength by 11.5% (Source: iStock)

Ken Kazunori NosakaSports trainers commented on the results of Science Alert and assured that they can be applied to other types of muscle groups.

Nosaka said, “We haven’t tested other muscles yet, but if we find that this rule can be applied to others, you should be able to do a full-body exercise in less than 30 seconds.” Can.”

“Our previous work has already shown that regular and short exercise is more beneficial than one or two large training sessions a week,” said the sports coach.

These results reinforce the idea that regular, short exercise may be more beneficial than longer but less frequent training sessions.

It appears important to exercise at least three days a week to see significant results.