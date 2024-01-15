Robert Downey Jr., Cillian Murphy and Emily Blunt in “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Will appear in. – What’s on Disney Plus

Disney has announced the list of special guests who will appear on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” But they are coming. show next week, which will include Robert Downey Jr., Cillian Murphy and Emily Blunt, among many more guests.

ABC’s Emmy Award-winning late-night talk show, “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” It features a diverse range of guests including celebrities, athletes, concerts, comedians and human-interest subjects, as well as comedy bits and a house band.

The following episodes are scheduled to air the week of February 19 – February 23, 2024 (subject to change):

Monday, February. 19 (OAD 2/12/24)

1. Katy Perry (“American Idol”) 2. Mecole Hardman (Super Bowl Champion) 3. Musical guest Charles Wesley Godwin

1. Oscar Nominee Paul Giamatti (“The Holdovers”) 2. Jenny Slate (“Seasoned Professional”) 3. Musical Guest Lucas Nelson and Promise of the Real

1. Jeff Goldblum (“Shot the Piano Player”) 2. Tyler James Williams (“Abbott Elementary”) 3. Musical Guest The Beaches

1. Oscar Nominees Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt and Robert Downey Jr. (“Oppenheimer”) 2. Rory Scovell (“Rory Scovell: Religion, Sex, and a Few Things in Between”)

1. Selena Gomez 2. Oscar Nominee Colman Domingo (“Rustin”) 3. Musical Guest Chromeo

New episodes will premiere each weekday at 11:35 pm EST on ABC and will be available the following day on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.

You can watch “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Who are I looking forward to seeing? Show next week? Let’s know about social media!