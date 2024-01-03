Robert Kiyosaki estimated how much the S&P 500 would collapse

important point: Robert Kiyosaki made a frightening estimate of how much the main US Wall Street indexes would fall.

In detail, the author of “Rich Dad, Poor Dad” highlighted that the S&P 500 will fall by almost 70%.

The businessman urged investors to prepare for “the biggest economic crisis in modern history.”

Whereas the American stock market is at an all-time high. robert kiyosaki He used his social networks to make a frightening claim.

The author of “Rich Dad, Poor Dad” again warns investors to “prepare for”The biggest economic crisis in history,

Furthermore, it predicts that S&P 500Benchmark index in the United States, Will decline by an incredible 70% in 2024,

Finally, some financial planners are advising investment in gold, silver, bitcoin. Question: Why did financial planners not recommend investing in hard assets earlier? A:$. Money baby!!! Commissioner!!! Gold has been outperforming the S&P for decades. S&P is going to fall by 70%… – Robert Kiyosaqi (@theRealKiyosaqi) 12 February 2024

Robert Kiyosaki’s recommendations

As a result, and as he usually does, the author stressed that investors buy hard assets that serve as protection in a crisis context.

That’s why he reappointed bitcoin, gold and silverBecause they provide stability and potential growth when traditional markets fail.

Kiyosaki believes Bitcoin will skyrocket 120,000 USD for this year and he will ascend 500,000 USD in 2025,

Kiyosaki believes that what he predicted earlier regarding the global financial crisis will come true BTC will exceed $1 million,