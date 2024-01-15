Roberto Mosquera and his candid reaction to being consulted by Paolo Guerrero. Cesar Vallejo | Video | Ligue 1 I Bet You | Latest | , game-total

University coach Cesar Vallejo, Roberto MosqueraThis Tuesday Trujillo was speaking to the sports press who came to a training session at the institute, when he was consulted paolo guerrero And decided to end the conversation.

Also read: Paolo Guerrero with uncertainty about his future: “I have no definition” | Video

“Thank you very much. Very kind,” said the experienced strategist and then turned and walked away from the scene.

Look: Alianza and Universitario: which games and when will they play with their popular stands closed by Ligue 1?

Without a doubt, he could not hide the discomfort generated by everything related to the exclusion of the captain of the Peruvian team from the poet’s team.

See interesting scene here

As recalled, Paolo Guerrero signed for the Poets Club, but a few days later he revealed that both he and his family were victims of threats from criminal gangs in the north of the country.

From that moment on, the Peruvian team captain also sought to terminate his contract and sign with another team to continue his playing career.

Look: The ‘9’ are free and after saying goodbye to Paolo Guerrero the millionaire can reach Cesar Vallejo

In statements made to the press a few days earlier, Guerrero put forward the idea that, if they did not reach an agreement with Vallejo, he could choose to retire from football.