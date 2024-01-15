This big difference between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s series and film

after the nugget atlanta (OCS), Donald Glover, also known for playing the brilliant Troy Barnes in the series community And his career in music under the name Childish Gambino has returned to the forefront with a new edition of Mr. Mrs. Blacksmith which will be on Prime Video this Friday, The actor, who created the series with Francesca Sloane, steps into the role of Mr. Smith and forms an explosive duo with his Mrs. Smith was played by Maya Erskine (Obi-Wan Kenobi, PEN15), Before him, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie played two characters in the film of the same name released in 2005.

But a big difference exists between the series and the feature film. While the film featured a couple where each spouse hid his profession as a hitman from the other until they found themselves competing on the same contract, the series followed the story of two lonely strangers. Tells those who force themselves into marriage. After being recruited by a mysterious spy agency, these two strangers are offered a luxurious life consisting of worldwide travel, a beautiful home in New York, and high-risk missions. They also have new identities and now find themselves husband and wife with the names Mr. and Mrs. John and Jane Smith.

This reality TV show that inspired Mr and Mrs. Blacksmith

“Now married, John and Jane undertake a high-risk mission each week as they face a new milestone in their relationship. Their cover story becomes even more complicated when they develop genuine feelings for each other. Which is riskier: espionage or marriage?The official synopsis of the series specifies that, in fact, …

