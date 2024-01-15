Robinho will have to go to jail in Brazil

Former footballer Robson de Souza ‘Robinho’ He will serve his nine-year sentence in Italy on rape charges in a Brazilian prison. high Court of Justice This Wednesday from the same country.

This punishment was given in 2017 due to his connection with Sexual Exploitation group in 2013 when he played with AC Milan; Subsequently, the Court’s judges voted 9–2 to confirm the decision.

Why didn’t Robinho complete his sentence?

Although his crime was determined to have been committed seven years ago, Robinho did not serve his sentence due to being placed under house arrest brazilA country that prohibits extradition of its citizens.

However, Italian authorities asked the Brazilian justice system to approve the sentence in order to determine the former football player’s definitive prison sentence, and thus had to serve the sentence in his native country.

Brazilians can appeal this decision supreme court of justiceBut he would have to do so while in jail, as immediate imprisonment was ordered.

Which teams did Robinho play for?

Robinho debuted Saints from his home country in 2001, when he was 17; His good performances led to him signing with Real Madrid after four seasons for a price between 20 and 25 million euros.

After spending four years with the white team, the forward was sold for 40 million Manchester Citywho was one of Shaikh’s first signings after his purchase of the team Sheikh MansoorMember of the royal family of Abu Dhabi.

Robinho signed for in 2010 Milan He remained with what was his last European team for three seasons; After that, he went through lesser-known teams like Guangzhou Evergrande, Sivasspor, Basaksehir or Atlético Mineiro.