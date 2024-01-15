Personalized Medical Coverage: What are the keys to a comprehensive health plan

Avalion allows to customize the coverage according to the needs of each user (Avalion)

For families and people of any age, medical attention That’s why it’s a priority health coverage This is an important factor to live with peace of mind. in that respect, avelion health highlights its novelty integral planningAn offering that allows users to personalize their coverage prepaid medicine Intelligently and efficiently.

This prepaid pharmaceutical company’s commitment to the comprehensive health of its associates is reflected in the philosophy behind this offering. Designed with a view to simplifying the user experience, it provides optimal health care without unnecessary expenses, guaranteeing significant financial savings compared to traditional plans.

“With our comprehensive plan, we want to guarantee people access to health care with the best benefits and providers at an affordable price and without paying for services they don’t use,” he says. avelion health,

Avalion associates pay less per month, don’t pay for unused services and have access to top-tier coverage nationwide (Getty)

He integral planning Of avelion health It has several key features that set it apart as an attractive option for those looking for comprehensive and personalized medical coverage.

First of all, it offers a Comprehensive list of providers nationwide, which guarantees users access to a comprehensive network of health professionals and quality services throughout the country. Furthermore, the plan has a fixed monthly feewhich varies only in cases of outpatient practices, allowing for greater predictability in health expenditures.

Meanwhile, for members who require hospitalization, integral planning Offers the option of plans with a single room, thus giving you comfort and privacy during your stay in the hospital. Similarly, the plan also includes services of Urgencies and emergencies Available 24 hours a day, ensuring immediate medical assistance in critical situations.

Coverage is complemented by Affordable prices due to the application of co-payment, allowing users to control their spending according to their individual needs. Additionally, the plan offers passenger assistance Offering peace of mind and security when traveling, both in Argentina and neighboring countries.

At the end, integral planning Of avelion health It is known for its digital services, which include digital credential issuance, a mobile application, electronic documents and online processes. This allows users to have a streamlined and convenient experience in managing their medical coverage.

Flexibility is a fundamental characteristic integral planning, because it suits the individual needs and economic capabilities of users. This way, each affiliate pays significantly less in monthly fees and avoids overpaying for unused services while keeping top-tier coverage throughout the country.

avelion health It is part of a cooperative group composed of the Association of Argentine Cooperatives (ACA), La Segunda Insurance Group, Cuevaco Turismo and the Nodos Foundation. With an extensive network of over 50 care centers and 400 agencies across the country, Avelion provides quick healthcare solutions and positions itself as a company committed to the well-being and health of its associates.

For more information you can enter Here,