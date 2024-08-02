A real win for BTS’s Jungkook! His album is an international hit

The popularity of the South Korean artist of the BTS group is no longer in doubt at all. His first album was a huge success!

It’s hard to miss BTS, even if you don’t have K-pop in your heart, Since 2013, the male group has had consistent successes and has reached impressive levels of popularity around the world. He notably holds the Guinness Book record for the most views on YouTube in just one day. What’s more, throughout his career, he has received over two hundred and twenty awards…that’s all! His label has become one of the most powerful businesses in South Korea, bringing in huge amounts of money. As surprising as it may seem, he was even invited to the White House by Joe Biden in 2021 to discuss the rise in anti-Asian crimes and hate. In short, this septet not only helps promote K-pop and South Korean culture around the world, but has also had a significant impact on the music industry.

With members’ military services, the group cannot be completed at this time. Nevertheless, fans get to see the various members shine in their solo careers. This is the case of Jungkook’s hit from his album “Golden” which was released in November.

jungkook tidal wave

The youngest member of BTS, full name Jeon Jungkook, released a solo album titled Golden. Their conquests continue in charts around the world today, In addition to releasing several video clips that have received unprecedented numbers of views on YouTube, her album continues to be a hit. He has been ranked at number 71 on the highly prestigious US Billboard 200 ranking. His music continues to climb many top music charts around the world. For example, Seven Latto’s feature has been viewed over 338 million times on YouTube, 3d with Jack Harlow has received over 127 million views, and standing next to you Received 88 million views in just three months.

With his album Face, released in March, Jimin also ranked very high in the world rankings. In short, no one seems to be able to stop the dominance of BTS and its seven talented members. You probably won’t stop hearing about them for years to come.