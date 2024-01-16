Rogelio Funes Mori wants to play in Argentina again; Goodbye to Pumas?

After being away from football in his native place for more than 10 years argentina, Rogelio Funes Morinew element of UNAM PUMASThe South American wishes to return to the league of the country where he began his career as a professional footballer. River bank.

Funes Mori wants to return to the Argentine league

in interview with espn, Ramiro Funes Mori, University reinforcement twins reveal their brother has shared I wish you had to play again argentinaHowever, right now his focus is on his new team.

“I talked to my brother, and From time to time the bug bites him to come (for Argentina). But I think he found his place in the world in Mexico, now he went to Pumas, he is the historical scorer of Monterrey… Let’s try to explain it to him. “He has signed for two years at Pumas, so let’s see if he completes two years and can come here.”

‘Rogelio deserves revenge at Rivera’

former player of blue Cross mentioned that he hopes Hey i can play again River bankThe team in which he currently plays RamiroBecause he assured that he deserves to get one “Rematch” with millionaire,

,(Rogelio) deserves revenge in the river, He wasn’t in the club’s best period, we have to be realistic, but every time he played he performed very well“He scored important goals, we have to recognize that too.”

Rogelio Funes Mori Made debut in shirt River bank in a year 2009Although he played 102 games, scoring 22 goals and giving 11 assists, his time in the Argentina team is not best remembered as it was. the laughingstock of many For his failures in front of goal.

before being signed by Rayados de MonterreyHe twin He was passionate about football Europe after being hired by benfica of Portugal and later by Eskisehirspor From Turkey.