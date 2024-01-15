Royal Caribbean delays inaugural departure of Star of the Seas

By PortalPortuario Editorial Staff

Royal Caribbean International delayed the start of sea ​​starWith the cancellation of the ship’s two inaugural voyages.

Currently under construction at the shipyard mayor turk In finlandsecond ship of the class icon It is set to enter service on August 31, 2025.

According to statements sent to booked passengers, departures previously scheduled for August 17 and 24, 2025 are no longer going ahead.

“While we are working hard to complete our new Icon class ship, Star of the Seas, and after reviewing the work that needs to be done, we are unfortunately forced to delay the ship’s delivery date, “Royal Caribbean added in one. Cancellation notice.

“We are deeply sorry for the impact this delay is having on your holiday plans,” the statement added.

Alternatively, passengers can transfer their reservations to other ships on different terms. They can also choose to cancel their reservation and receive a full monetary refund.

Notable where Star of the Seas will set sail for its new maiden voyage port canaveral For a week-long itinerary of the Western Caribbean.

Cruise tours included cozumel And maya beachIn MexicoIn addition to Roatan in Honduras and Royal Caribbean International’s private island in the Bahamas, perfect day in cocoke,