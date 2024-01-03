RTL Information – Taylor Swift, Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish…: These are the big winners of the Grammy Awards

The Grammy Awards honored several women in the most popular categories including Album, Recording and Song of the Year.

Taylor Swift made Grammy history The musical award was considered the equivalent of an Oscar when it won Album of the Year for the fourth time on Sunday.

With this honor given to her album “Midnights”, the American singer thus enters the pantheon of the ceremony Most awarded artist for his/her albumAhead of Frank Sinatra, Stevie Wonder and Paul Simon.

“I would like to tell you that this is the best moment of my life, but I also feel happy when I finish a song.”The Queen of Pop reacted. “Thank you so much for giving me the opportunity to do what I love so much! I’m overwhelmed!”

The 34-year-old artist was pitted against other pop stars like Lana Del Rey and Olivia Rodrigo. Taylor Swift took the opportunity to pull off a major marketing coup by announcing the release ofA new album, titled “The Tortured Poets Department”, on April 19.

She continues to turn everything she touches into gold: chosen as Time magazine’s Person of the Year 2023, her “Eras Tour” is a phenomenal success. They generated over a billion dollars in revenue in 60 dates last year, an amount never seen before in music history.

“Midnights”, their tenth studio album, immediately reached the top of the Billboard charts in October 2022. It also allowed her to become the first artist to simultaneously occupy the top ten spots on the Most Popular Songs chart in the United States.

Taylor Swift was nominated in six categories at this year’s Grammy Awards, including Best Song, a prestigious award that recognizes artists who write their own songs.

She had already won the highest award, i.e. Album of the Year, three times for her compositions “Fearless”, “1989” and “Folklore”.

In addition to her new productions, the singer is also having great success due to the re-releases of her old albums, which she decided to re-record after a dispute with her record company to control the rights alone. .

Miley Cyrus wins Grammy Award for Record of the Year for her hit ‘Flowers’

Miley Cyrus wins record of the year At the Grammy Awards, thanks to their title “flower,

A true pop chameleon, the American remarkably beat out serious rivals like superstar Taylor Swift and singers SZA or Billie Eilish to win this prestigious performance award equivalent to the music Oscars.

“This award is extraordinary but I really hope it doesn’t change anything because my life was beautiful yesterday.”The singer reacted. “Not everyone is going to get a Grammy, but everyone in this world is amazing, so please don’t take it for granted.”

“What was I created for?” Billie Eilish’s Song of the Year at the Grammy Awards

Billie Eilish wins song of the year At the Grammy Awards, thanks to its introspective title “What was I created for?”Written for the soundtrack of the film “Barbie”.

This sad song is the title track of the summer blockbuster, where the Peroxide Dolls go through an existential crisis and explore real-world misogyny. This allows Billie Eilish to stand out against other stars like Taylor Swift or Miley Cyrus and win this prestigious award, an award given to artists who write their own songs and produce their own music.

The singer shared the award with her brother and lifelong artistic partner, Phineas O’Connell, who joined her on stage to receive the gramophone.

“Thank you to my brother, my best friend in the world, for making me the person I am today. And thank you to Greta Gerwig for making the movie of the year.”launched Billie Eilish receiving the award.

At 22, Billie Eilish is already used to honors: She’d already won seven Grammys before Sunday and had particularly dominated this music’s equivalent of the Oscars in 2020.