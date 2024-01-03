The body of a Cuban youth killed in Mexico is finally returned to the island

mortal remains of young cuba Yariosque Merino BetancourtThe man, who died of a heart attack in Mexico on December 13, could finally be returned to his native Guantanamo, according to family social media reports, thanking those who cooperated so that the return could be completed .

Dellin Casamayor reported that the body of the 30-year-old man arrived in Havana around 12 noon last Thursday and added that as soon as the body was transferred to Guantánamo, the family would inform those who wished to be present of the details. ,

“I repeat with all my heart, many thanks to everyone who helped us in Cuba and abroad. Without everyone’s cooperation we would not have been able to give ‘Pochi’ a dignified funeral as we all knew him “Casamayor said.

Capture Facebook/Delin Casamayor

In another publication last Saturday, Rosemary Hernandez, cousin of the deceased young man, reiterated her gratitude and specified that the car would arrive in the early hours of February 4 and that a wake would be held that day at the funeral home located on Pinto Street. Luz Caballero and Maximo Gomez.

Facebook Capture/Rosemary Hernandez

Both publications were followed by dozens of comments from friends and relatives of the Cuban family who suffered such an irreparable loss.

The completion of the repatriation of the mortal remains of deceased Cubans confirms what the solidarity and unity of many people can do in an issue that touches sensitive hearts.

Yariosqui Merino Betancourt – who had a passion for bodybuilding – had been living with part of his family for a year in the municipality of Jalapa, in the Nicaraguan department of Nueva Segovia, when he decided to move to Mexico.

he barely had Spent three weeks in Mexican territory when he suffered a heart attack. At the time of his death, the young man was already working in a store.

In a touching video shared by Nicaraguan media on social networks in mid-December Jalpa VisionYusmila Abad Betancourt, the sister of the dead youth, cried and pleaded for help to bring back her relative’s body.

This shocking scene seems to have touched the hearts of many people, who ultimately contributed to defray the cost of sending the body back to Cuba, which was estimated at about five thousand dollars.

Unfortunately, in recent years, many Cuban families have been forced to resort to similar requests to be able to repatriate the mortal remains of their loved ones, who died under the most varied, but always tragic circumstances. Were surprised.