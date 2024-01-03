4 Cat Pack Toys, Paw Patrol’s Friends, You Can Buy on Amazon

Because not everything has dogs paw PatrolNow we have brought some interesting toys for you cat packThe cat friends of the PAW Patrol.

These 4 cat pack toys are diverse for fans; Some even integrate Paw Patrol characters.

The best part is that you can get Paw Patrol Friends toys here Amazon in a good price And shipping is almost instant.

The following are the Paw Patrol Friends, 4 Cat Pack toys that you can get on Amazon (along with their price):

Paw Patrol Moto Pups Wildcat Cat Pack – 326.43 pesos Paw Patrol: Cat Pack 2 Pack – Leo & Marshall – 472.62 pesos Cat Pack Adventure Bay Control Tower – 695 pesos Paw Patrol: Cat Pack Figure Set – 1099 Pesos

Paw Patrol Moto Pups Wildcat Cat Pack

Let’s start with Paw Patrol Moto Pups Wildcat Cat PackA toy motorcycle with an integrated figure.

This motorcycle is a friction motorcycle, which means that when you pull it backward it will go at full speed in a straight line.

Its price on amazon is 326.43 pesos And it arrives the same day you order it.

Paw Patrol Moto Pups Wildcat Cat Pack (Amazon)

Paw Patrol: Cat Pack 2 Pack – Leo & Marshall

He Paw Patrol: Cat Pack 2 Pack – Leo & Marshall It’s perfect for people who are fans of both dogs and cats.

It is a small set consisting of a safe filled with gold, which also includes figures of Leo and the Marshal, as well as a curious rooster.

Its price on amazon is 472.62 pesos And it arrives the same day you order it.

Paw Patrol: Cat Pack 2 Pack – Leo & Marshall (Amazon)

Cat Pack Adventure Bay Control Tower

Cat Pack Adventure Bay Control Tower This is a more detailed set than the previous set.

It resembles a toy bridge with its watchtower, and also features figures of Wildcat and another robot tiger, Mew-Mew.

Its price on amazon is 695 pesos And it takes about a week to arrive because it is imported.

Cat Pack Adventure Bay Control Tower (Amazon)

Paw Patrol: Cat Pack Picture Set

finally we have Paw Patrol: Cat Pack Picture SetWith 8 different characters.

Here you’ll find Chase, Marshall, Skye and Everest from the Paw Patrol, as well as Leo, Rory, Shade and Wildcat from the Cat Pack.

Its price on amazon is 1099 pesos And it takes about a week and a half to arrive, because it’s exclusive to Target stores.